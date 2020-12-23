Florida makes seniors a priority for COVID-19 vaccine

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference at the Okeechobee Steakhouse on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020 in West Palm Beach, Fla. DeSantis talked about the importance of keeping restaurants open during the pandemic to help employees earn a living. (Greg Lovett/The Palm Beach Post via AP) AP

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he will sign an order Wednesday placing a priority on residents 65 and over to receive coronavirus vaccines once medical workers and long-term care residents and staff get the shots.

DeSantis's decision bucks a suggestion from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to place a priority on people 75 and older and essential workers like teachers and first responders as the next to get vaccinated.

“The problem is people that are 73, 74 would be in the back of the line for a young 21-year-old worker who's considered ‘essential.’ That doesn't, I think, make sense,” DeSantis said at a Pensacola hospital.

He also said doctors should use their judgment to vaccinate people with underlying health conditions like cancer that make them more vulnerable to the virus.

The next priority when more vaccine arrives would be law enforcement, firefighters and teachers, DeSantis said.

About 70,000 people have been vaccinated in Florida in the past week, he said.