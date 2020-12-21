Recent Missouri editorials

St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Dec. 20

With the Nov. 3 election results, a third of Americans now live in a state where recreational marijuana is legal. But in Missouri, the half-measure of medical-only marijuana remains in place under a bungled distribution system that highlights how much simpler it would be to just throw the market open to full, free-market legalization. Not only would that create desperately needed new tax revenue and easier regulation for the state, it would also add to the growing pressure on the federal government to bring its own marijuana laws into the 21st century. It’s time.

The election saw voter approval of recreational marijuana in New Jersey, Arizona, South Dakota and Montana. It brings to 15 the number of states that allow any adult to use it. The list includes Illinois, which legalized it in January and by October had collected more than $100 million in state tax revenue. Some of that Illinois revenue undoubtedly came from the pockets of Missouri residents crossing the river to buy what they can’t legally get here.

What is it about free-market commerce and personal freedom that Republicans in the Missouri Legislature don’t understand?

Dozens of states, including Missouri, allow marijuana purchases for medical use only, which requires a cumbersome regulatory system to ensure those who are buying it meet the medical qualifications. Since Missouri voters approved medical marijuana in 2018, the state’s rollout has been a disaster. Limits on the number of sales licenses available has created a frenzied race to win them, with allegations of favoritism and a flood of legal appeals by rejected applicants. All this so that Missouri’s coffers can tap just a fraction of the potential tax revenue that fully legalized pot would bring in with far less trouble.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

If Missouri’s voters in the near future were to again vote for legalization — this time for all adults, with no medical requirement — the regulatory process would be much easier. And the state’s potential tax revenue would skyrocket.

With each new state that legalizes recreational marijuana, the case becomes stronger to reform federal law, which still lists pot as a Schedule 1 controlled substance right up there with heroin and LSD. This has created a contradictory legal environment for sellers, buyers and banks, and has necessitated the bizarre situation of the federal government collecting tax revenue from businesses it deems to be illegal.

The treatment of marijuana as a dangerous drug was always based on cultural biases rather than on any rational standard. It’s not unreasonable to counsel caution about allowing more widespread access to any disorienting and potentially habit-forming substance, but marijuana hasn’t been shown to be even as dangerous as alcohol or nicotine products. As with those vices, the issue isn’t about promoting pot use, but merely acknowledging that it’s going to happen regardless. So society might as well ensure it’s regulated and reap some fiscal benefits from it.

Jefferson City News Tribune, Dec. 20

As the rollout of medical marijuana continues across Missouri, we urge both doctors and patients to use restraint in prescribing and using the drug.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Greenway, a cannabis industry magazine in Missouri, said the state has seen a pre-holiday surge in prospective patients. It said the state Department of Health and Senior Services reported approving nearly 70,000 patients and caregivers — with an additional 17,000-plus applications pending review.

While marijuana has been approved for medicinal use in Missouri, health concerns still exist, and research still is being done on its effects. Marijuana contains many unknown active chemicals as well as documented health problems related to smoking and THC-induced cognitive impairment.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, researchers generally consider medications like Marinol, which use purified chemicals derived from or based on those in the marijuana plant, to be more promising therapeutically than use of the whole marijuana plant or its crude extracts.

We hope doctors prescribe marijuana sparingly, not just to appease their patients.

Another problem with using the drug as medicine is that it causes intoxication that prevents the patient from driving and many other tasks. Law enforcement in Missouri have expressed concerns about an increased number of intoxicated drivers on the roadways, which endanger themselves as well as other drivers.

Another concern is money. Someone who purchases the drug regularly from a dispensary can expect to pay around $100 for a quarter ounce, and it isn’t covered by insurance. CannaMD says that’s because it still is classified as a Schedule I substance on the federal level, which makes it illegal.

We urge Missourians who turn to marijuana for health purposes to be cautious. We’re not going to give you “Reefer Madness”-type warnings, but just remember there are risks.

St. Joseph News Press, Dec. 21

Those who live and work along the Missouri River have grown accustomed to the certainty of increased flooding in the last 15 years.

It became so common that property owners sued the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the government entity responsible for keeping the Missouri River within its banks. A federal judge found that the corps was liable for the flooding and said last week that the federal government must compensate property owners who suffered damage.

The ruling, from Judge Nancy Firestone, was hailed as good news for landowners who have long argued that the corps took their land through flooding and violated the Fifth Amendment to the Constitution, which prohibits the taking of property without compensation. But the victory was a mixed one, with Firestone ruling that the corps must compensate landowners for a flowage easement and reduced land values.

The judge, however, also found that the federal government doesn’t have to pay for lost crops and damaged buildings and other property.

This not only reduces the potential recovery for landowners, including many in Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas. It also creates less of an incentive for the federal government to comply with the judge’s order or settle claims.

“We didn’t get all we wanted,” said Dan Boulware, the lead plaintiff’s attorney with the Polsinelli Law Firm. “We hit them pretty good.”

Property owners who have waited more than a decade are learning another certainty. Lawsuits move slowly, with partial victories and appeals.

Boulware said the case could drag on for another two or three years if the corps appeals and his side attempts to overturn the portion of the judge’s ruling on damage to property.

The real relief could come from a change in behavior at the government level. U.S. senators from four downriver states, including Missouri, have written a letter calling on the corps to accept liability, settle the case and prioritize flood control.

“The corps needs to acknowledge they are at fault and settle the claims that should have been resolved years ago so property owners can put this chapter behind them,” said U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Missouri. “Their continued efforts to deny victims the compensation they deserve is completely unacceptable.”

It’s hard to envision an outcome that doesn’t involve compensation to property owners and an enhanced focus on flood control over endangered species and other priorities that have turned some of the best farmland in the world into a flood zone. The question is whether the corps does it the easy way or takes the long, frustrating path of ongoing litigation and appeal.