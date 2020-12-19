Wichita Eagle Logo
Florida reports nearly 12,000 new cases of COVID-19

The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

Florida reported 11,682 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 74 deaths on Saturday,

Overall, the state has confirmed nearly 1.2 million cases and close to 21,000 deaths, according to statistics released by the Department of Health. Florida has a population of nearly 22 million people.

There were 5,100 people hospitalized with the disease.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has said the state will not enforce a mask mandate, nor restrict capacity at bars and restaurants.

