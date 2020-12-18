Wichita Eagle Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

News

Pilot project aims to help at home learners without internet

The Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky.

Kentucky Educational Television has partnered with the Kentucky Department of Education to launch a pilot project that aims to give stronger support to at home learners without internet access, officials said.

KET plans to use datacasting technology to send learning materials through its existing broadcast network to small receiver boxes in homes, the station said in a statement. It has previously used the technology to send emergency information and weather updates.

The initiative is set to begin in January. Participants will be provided with a receiver box and antenna, and teachers will be trained on how to upload curriculum into the system.

Officials said the coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the need to improve how instructional materials are sent to the homes of students during prolonged school closures.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

News

Thursday Sports in Brief

December 18, 2020 2:41 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service