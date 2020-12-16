Editorial Roundup: North Carolina

Recent editorials from North Carolina newspapers:

Dec. 15

Winston Salem-Journal on the distribution of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine:

The rapid development and distribution of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has inspired hope and relief throughout the country. And we’re pleased that medical centers in the Triad are among the early recipients. Part of the selection, no doubt, is the luck of the draw, but part of it is also that our state is home to many top-notch medical organizations that possess the necessary facilities to put us at the top of the list.

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, for instance, is equipped with the type of ultra-low temperature freezer that’s required to store the vaccine. The center received its first shipment — 2,925 doses — Monday morning.

Novant, which acquired more freezers for vaccine storage over the weekend at Forsyth Medical Center, expects to begin receiving doses on Thursday.

Cone Health in Greensboro is also among the 11 hospitals and health care systems in the state that are receiving doses of the vaccine. In total, North Carolina is expected to receive an initial 85,000 doses before receiving regular allotments, state health secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said.

First to receive the vaccine are those who should: Front-line health care workers, at these facilities and others — some health care workers already have received the first of what will be two doses — emergency responders and staff in long-term care facilities. After that, the next priority will be individuals in high-risk groups, including residents in long-term care facilities, those older than 65, those with chronic conditions that make them more vulnerable and prison inmates.

The vaccine isn’t a magic bullet, but it’s close. It is perhaps the best hope for ending the pandemic, according to the Mayo Clinic.

There was a bit of an outcry at the beginning of the week when the public learned that White House senior staffers were among those who were scheduled to be vaccinated first.

It’s understandable that those who work close to the president should be treated early, just as a matter of national security. But it’s hard to square that privilege with the casual disregard Trump’s administration has displayed for the seriousness of the virus, as it hosted close-quarter pep rallies and super-spreader events that led to many positive diagnoses, including among members of Congress, members of the Secret Service and members of the White House press corps.

It was somewhat surprising when President Trump responded to the reports by tweeting: “People working in the White House should receive the vaccine somewhat later in the program, unless specifically necessary. I have asked that this adjustment be made. I am not scheduled to take the vaccine, but look forward to doing so at the appropriate time.”

It seemed a rare moment of insight.

Trump also deserves credit for pushing vaccine developers to speed up their process. It’s the one piece of the puzzle he got right.

Unfortunately, that same aggressive push has led some to wonder if the standard safety procedures for developing vaccines haven’t been compromised by the president’s desire to score a political win. Some will choose to wait and see if the vaccine is safe.

The hesitation may not be warranted, but it’s understandable.

Government officials and health professionals are surely aware of the skepticism. They should do everything they can to ensure transparency, keep the public well-informed and build trust.

The vaccine is only part of the strategy that’s still necessary to overcome COVID. The numbers of the infected and the dead continue to rise. Let’s continue to take the steps we all know so well to stay safe. With the end in sight, we can’t afford to become complacent now.

Dec. 14

Salisbury Post on whether a school system in North Carolina should change its hybrid schedule:

With coronavirus cases rising in the county and among people associated with public schools, members of the Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education are going to face some tough decisions in the next few weeks.

The school system has operated on a blended schedule since the year began, with students alternating in-person days. It hasn’t been perfect, but the unchanged plan has provided some degree of consistency in what has otherwise been a disruptive year.

Now, as the Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education heard Monday, cases are on the rise in schools. Roughly 4.3% of staff and students are quarantined or self-isolating because of a positive COVID-19 test or contact with someone who’s positive. That percentage represents hundreds of students and 111 staff.

Schools, however, are not alone in seeing a spike in cases. Rowan County, along with the state, have seen a sharp rise in positives as well as an increase in hospitalizations and deaths. The county numbers, in particular, are stark, with about 25% of total cases identified during the pandemic being considered currently active. So, in this case, it appears that schools reflect what’s happening in the community.

Still, the rise in cases naturally prompts questions about whether to reduce the number of in-person days or go remote entirely. Comments by school board members and RSS staff during Monday’s meeting indicated it’s possible to see a shift in scheduling, particularly if the local state of COVID-19 continues to deteriorate.

A major factor in a schedule-change decision must be what’s best for students, but data remains limited about the degrees to which student learning and pre-existing achievement gaps have been affected by blended and online-only schedules. There is a general, nationwide consensus that the classroom is the best place for students during the coronavirus pandemic.

Through no fault of its own, school systems like Rowan-Salisbury might end up making a decision with cloudy vision, compounding the difficulty of an already tough situation.

To clear some of the fog, the school board could ask educators to provide stories about what they’ve seen in classrooms and request central office staff aggregate data about changes in grades for the first half of the year. School board members and staff might also explore taking action specific to individual schools that are seeing hot spots instead of making district-wide changes.

This is a moment where educators deserve the public’s gratitude more than ever for continuing to teach the community’s children. School board members deserve thanks, too, for trying to balance two pivotal priorities in their decisions: public health and education.

Dec. 14

The News & Observer and The Charlotte Observer on North Carolina's stimulus-style payments to families with school-age children:

When North Carolina lawmakers allocated federal coronavirus relief funds in September, they decided to use $440 million of it to give North Carolina families with school-age children a check for $335.

The payments – called “extra credit grants” – were purportedly intended to help with costs connected to having children learn remotely because of school closures.

But in announcing the payout, Senate leader Phil Berger described it as a bit of extra cash to help parents slogging through the pandemic. “I really am not worried about how parents will spend that $335,” he said. “All I know is they need it; they deserve it.”

While Berger wasn’t worried about what parents would do, he and his fellow Republicans should have put more thought into how to best disburse a huge amount of federal relief money in a way that would reach all those eligible.

The $335 payments were issued automatically to parents who filed a state tax return indicating that they had a dependent child 16 or younger. But those whose earnings are so low that they are exempt from filing a state tax return – up to $20,000 for a couple filing jointly, $10,000 for single filers – had to apply in order to get the money.

The original application deadline was Oct. 15, but it was extended by court order to Dec. 7 after lawyers advocating for low-income workers argued that the program was missing too many eligible parents. The extension generated almost 25,000 more applications, but the program still failed to reach many parents who needed the help the most.

The Extra Credit Grant Program was a careless dispersal of desperately needed relief money by Republicans uninterested in consulting with Democrats, who wanted to ensure that the checks would reach the most needy families.

Instead, the program ensured that even high earners would be included. Eligible parents included those filing jointly with an adjusted gross income up to $400,000 and single filers with a gross income up to $200,000. An analysis from the N.C. Justice Center estimates that one in every four checks went to households with annual incomes of $100,000 or more, while many of those hardest hit by the pandemic missed out on the aid.

The state Department of Revenue reports that it so far has sent 1,053,679 checks to North Carolinians who filed 2019 tax returns reporting qualifying children. Meanwhile, even with the extension, there were only 41,000 applications for a check. The department does not have an estimate how many non-filers were eligible, but an estimate by the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy put the number at 243,600.

Leila Pedersen, a policy analyst at the N.C. Justice Center, said there was no need to make low-income people come forward for the money. The state knows how to reach them through such programs as Medicaid, food stamps and free and reduced school lunches. “There are so many (distribution) mechanisms they could have chosen,” she said. “And then to have it so poorly targeted seems like a missed opportunity.”

It was a big miss. The $440 million could have been instead directed to help the jobless, those facing eviction or to temporarily strengthen safety net programs.

This tale of misspending does not bode well for the expected next round of federal coronavirus relief.

Senate Minority Leader Dan Blue hopes Republicans will return to the approach they took in April when they worked with Gov. Roy Cooper and Democratic lawmakers to set priorities and target the allocation of federal relief funds. By the time the legislature reconvened in September to allocate the rest of the state’s share of federal relief money, the Extra Credit Grant Program was in the overall distribution bill after no consultation with Democrats.

“The idea just showed up in the bill. There wasn’t any real discussion,” Blue said. But in January, he expects there will be a change in how the federal money is allocated. “It will probably be a much more collaborative effort.”

And, let’s hope, it produces a smarter and fairer result.

