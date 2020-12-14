Georgia governor to get state’s first virus vaccine shipment

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is planning to be on-hand for Georgia's first shipment of the coronavirus vaccine.

Kemp's office says he and Dr. Kathleen Toomey, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health, plan to be at the Chatham County Health Department in Savannah on Tuesday.

That's when the first doses of the coronavirus vaccine will be administered in the state, starting with health care workers and nursing home residents and employees.

Kemp has previously said that most Georgians will have to wait several months before they can get a shot. Toomey has said that vaccinating 10 million Georgia residents will likely take until summer.

In the meantime, the Republican governor has urged people to wear masks, wash their hands and "continue more than ever to watch our distance.”