More Idaho National Guard soldiers tapped for COVID-19 help

Idaho Gov. Brad Little has authorized another 150 Idaho National Guard soldiers to help medical facilities battle the coronavirus.

The Republican governor on Friday added the soldiers to the 100 he activated last month to help the state deal with surging infections and deaths.

The 250 soldiers help with mobile testing support, facility decontamination and COVID-19 screenings. They are also helping at food banks.

State officials say nearly 120,000 Idaho residents have been infected, and there have been 1,151 deaths. The positivity rate for those getting tested is 20%, well above the 5% or less state officials want.