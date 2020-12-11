Embed-Maps-Public Health-Leader Departures-Maps, ADVISORY

PUBLIC HEALTH-LEADERS DEPARTURES-MAPS — Maps. An investigation by The Associated Press and Kaiser Health News has found that at least 181 public health leaders in 38 states have resigned, retired or been fired since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. The following maps will not be updated.

This map shows the locations of the 181 known health official departures. Source: KHN and AP reporting. Click for a preview.

And this map locates states where lawmakers have crafted legislation to erode public health powers. Source: KHN and AP reporting on bills filed since March 2020. Click for a preview.

