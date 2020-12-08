How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Tuesday, delivering another round of record highs for major indexes.

The S&P 500, Nasdaq composite and Russell 2000 small-caps index hit new highs after the market recovered from a shaky start.

Technology and health care companies led the rally, which came as U.S. regulators gave a positive initial review of a coronavirus vaccine and were expected to make a decision to allow its use within days.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 10.29 points, or 0.3%, to 3,702.25.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 104.09 points, or 0.4%, to 30,173.88.

The Nasdaq composite picked up 62.83 points, or 0.5%, to 12,582.77.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies climbed 26.53 points, or 1.4%, to 1,917.78.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 3.13 points, or 0.1%.

The Dow is down 44.38 points, or 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 118.54 points, or 1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 25.33 points, or 1.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 471.47 points, or 14.6%.

The Dow is up 1,635.44 points, or 5.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,610.17 points, or 40.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 249.31 points, or 14.9%.