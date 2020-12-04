How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Stocks returned to record highs on Wall Street Friday as traders took a discouraging jobs report as a sign that Congress may finally move on delivering more aid for the pandemic-stricken economy.

The major U.S. stock indexes each set new highs. In another bullish signal, small-company stocks, which stand to benefit greatly from an improving economy, rose much more than the rest of the market.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 index rose 32.40 points, or 0.9%, to 3,699.12.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average picked up 248.74 points, or 0.8%, to 30,218.26.

The Nasdaq composite climbed 87.05 points, or 0.7%, to 12,464.23.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies gained 43.75 points, or 2.4%, to 1,892.45.

For the week:

The S&P 500 gained 60.77 points, or 1.7%.

The Dow rose 307.89 points, or 1%.

The Nasdaq added 258.38 points, or 2.1%.

The Russell 2000 picked up 37.18 points, or 2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 468.34 points, or 14.5%.

The Dow is up 1,679.82 points, or 5.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,491.63 points, or 38.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 223.98 points, or 13.4%.