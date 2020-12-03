Kentucky outlines initial plan to vaccinate health workers

Frontline health care workers at 11 hospitals will be among the Kentuckians to receive initial doses of COVID-19 vaccine shipped to the state, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday.

Details about allocating the initial vaccine came as Kentucky surpassed 2,000 virus-related deaths.

Kentucky is expecting to receive about 38,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine later this month, and two-thirds are reserved for nursing home staff and residents. Health care workers at the 11 hospitals across Kentucky will get the remaining 12,675 doses, the governor said.

“We believe that we could be vaccinating people here in Kentucky as early as Dec. 15," he said.

Emergency room staff and those working with virus patients are expected to get the initial vaccine, the governor said. Each hospital will decide which workers are vaccinated, he said.

“They know who is most at risk and have done that analysis,” Beshear said.

Details about distributing the first vaccine shipment to hospitals came as the state posted near-record numbers of virus cases and deaths Thursday. Beshear reported 3,895 new COVID-19 cases, the second-highest daily number, and 34 virus-related deaths, the third-highest total.

“This virus is in uncontrolled spread and it’s deadly,” the governor said.

A record 1,810 virus patients are hospitalized in Kentucky, he said.