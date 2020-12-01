Kentucky posts record numbers of coronavirus cases, deaths

Kentucky reported record-high numbers of new coronavirus cases and deaths Tuesday as the governor warned that the COVID-19 outbreak is “spreading like wildfire."

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 4,151 more virus cases statewide and 35 additional virus-related deaths. He called it “the very worst day" since he started reporting daily virus numbers in March.

“COVID is spreading like wildfire, taking record numbers of people from us, infecting record numbers of people out there,” the Democratic governor said at a news conference.

Nearly 1,780 virus patients are hospitalized in Kentucky, including more than 440 in intensive care — both record numbers in the state, he said. Nearly 250 virus patients are on ventilators.

The statewide rate for positive tests reached 9.59%. Beshear warned that “a huge amount of virus" is spreading rapidly in every Kentucky county.

“Today is a terrible day that shows us how quickly this thing is spreading," he said. “And it shows why it is so important to take steps to stop it before it gets any worse.”

The record-setting surge reinforces the need for aggressive actions to try to curb the virus’s spread, the governor said. Beshear warned that “inaction is deadly,” adding that he's “willing to do what’s unpopular" if it saves lives.

“If we’re not aggressive, is it 6,000 (new daily cases) in the next two weeks?" Beshear said. “By the end of the month, is it 10,000 people a day in Kentucky? Lord, I hope not.”

The governor recently announced new restrictions on in-person gatherings at restaurants, schools and event venues. Those actions have drawn criticism from Republican lawmakers, business owners and private schools throughout the state.

Under the new restrictions, middle and high schools are required to continue with remote instruction until January. Elementary schools may reopen on Dec. 7 if the county they are located in is not in the “red zone,” the highest category for COVID-19 incidence rates.

With the record numbers reported Tuesday, total coronavirus cases in Kentucky surpassed 183,000, the state said. The statewide virus-related death total reached at least 1,943.

Mark Carter, who is leading Kentucky’s contact tracing program, gave an update on efforts to reach out to Kentuckians to try to limit the virus's spread. The efforts include tracing all the people who interacted with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 to try to contain further spread.

“We now are over 215,000 daily check-ins with contacts, checking in to make sure that they're staying healthy and doing the things they need to do to protect their families,” Carter said.

But Carter acknowledged the challenges for contact tracers amid the record spike in cases.

“We’ve really reached a point where we’re being overwhelmed in terms of our disease investigation and contact tracing efforts,” he said.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.