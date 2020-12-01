Recent Kansas editorials

The Manhattan Mercury, Nov. 27

The decision to allow indoor sports to proceed this winter in Kansas high schools strikes us a bit of a risk, but a risk probably worth taking.

The board that oversees high school sports this past week voted to proceed with the usual schedule, more or less. That means basketball, swimming, wrestling and other activities will go ahead with practice and competition this winter, following safety protocols already in place.

The flip side is that there will be no fans in the stands — not even parents — to watch these kids compete. That will surely be rough on the parents who’ve watched their kids play for years, and who are heavily invested — emotionally, financially and otherwise — in their participation.

But the reality is that adults are the ones more at risk of serious cases of the virus, particularly when you start thinking about grandparents coming to games, too. Eliminating the crowds in high school gyms seems like a no-brainer to us.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Allowing the competitions to proceed at all? That’s a tougher call.

Clearly, some kids running up and down a basketball court are likely to unwittingly infect each other. Basketball is a contact sport, don’t let anybody fool you. And some kid who’s asymptomatic is going breathe enough in somebody else’s airspace someday to transmit the coronavirus.

And wrestling? It’s just one-on-one, but it’s hard to fathom a season going by without some transmissions, no matter what restrictions you put in place. It’s the nature of the sport.

But the transmissions can be limited and controlled with reasonable safety precautions in all sports, and high schools thus far this school year seem to have done a good job of following those precautions.

And there’s clearly real value in allowing kids to compete. Kids learn lots of good things because of high school sports, things that they can’t really learn elsewhere, and we ought to allow them a chance to participate. As it turns out, we overreacted last spring by eliminating sports that almost certainly could have been conducted safely. Kids that lost that season won’t ever get a chance to get it back.

$20 FOR 1 YEAR Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year CLAIM OFFER

Winter is the worst season, in terms of the risk, because everything is indoors, where the virus is transmitted much more easily.

But, to reiterate, it’s worth taking a bit of risk. We concur with the board’s decision, and we’ll hope for the best.

_____

The Topeka Capital-Journal, Nov. 29

Republicans in the state Legislature aren’t happy with Gov. Laura Kelly.

“In recent weeks and months, GOP lawmakers have been grumbling about how debate over the state’s COVID-19 response has turned into what they perceive as a lack of cooperation from the governor,” wrote The Topeka Capital-Journal’s Titus Wu.

Pardon us for looking slightly askance at this.

Would these be the same Republicans who earlier this year stripped Kelly of emergency powers to manage the pandemic? Would these be the same Republicans who characterized basic public health measures as unacceptable big government overreach? Would these be the same Republicans who refuse to wear masks inside the Statehouse building?

If they are, it’s easy to imagine why Kelly might want to keep her distance. If the opposition political party has devoted itself to the proposition that a governor’s honest attempts to protect the state are one step short of tyranny, why would that governor attempt to engage them in good faith?

What’s more, why should this party get a do-over now that the pandemic has surged? Recent weeks have made it clear that Kelly’s decisions and actions weren’t just correct but prescient. If she had retained her full emergency powers, if a statewide mask mandate had been instituted, then thousands of Kansans would have benefited.

Republicans in the Statehouse have been on the wrong side of this. Not just a time or two, but consistently.

With a challenging winter upon us, legislative leaders are now attempting to change the narrative. Rather than apologizing for their previous obstruction, as seems warranted, they are attacking the governor for a lack of cooperation. Rather than looking at the data and accepting that their actions may have harmed the state, they are going on the offensive.

While some of their complaints may deserve further investigation, Kelly could certainly be forgiven for wondering how genuine they are.

Yes, Kansas needs an effective and efficient testing strategy. Yes, the governor’s office should be transparent in its approach to the pandemic. We won’t argue with these points because they are self-evidently correct. In a more cooperative time, they might be expected as a matter of course.

But Republicans are responsible for poisoning the political environment around the pandemic in Kansas. They can’t now blame the governor for a lack of goodwill.

_____

The Wichita Eagle, Nov. 25

There’s a lot we still don’t know about the novel coronavirus and the recent surge of COVID-19 in Kansas.

One thing we do know is that it will require everyone working together to get a handle on this pandemic, curb the spread and ease the mounting strain on local hospitals.

Unfortunately, leaders haven’t gotten the message in Haysville, Butler County and a number of other Wichita-area communities that are willfully, irrationally defying the advice of public health officials — and that endangers us all.

The Haysville City Council met Monday — in person without appropriate distancing, plexiglass separations or masks on a majority of council members — and voted 6-1 against allowing Sedgwick County to enforce its current public health order within Haysville’s city limits.

COVID-19 is serious, some council members said. But not serious enough to do anything about.

Council member Danny Walters downplayed the severity of COVID-19 and used unconfirmed personal anecdotes to contradict overwhelming scientific evidence that masks help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

He said his 90-something mother doesn’t wear a mask sometimes, and she’s fine. He said someone in his son’s class tested positive for the coronavirus one day and negative three days later, which shows that tests can be bogus. He said he knew someone who contracted MRSA, a bacterial infection, from wearing a mask.

“We all have multiple stories and things that we believe in,” Walters said.

This isn’t about stories. It’s about science. But Walters went on.

“You say that you have evidence you believe about wearing the mask. I say I have evidence that I believe that it’s worse, at times, to wear the mask.

“There’s so much of this going on, and I think it’s fear-based, and it’s making us more into a police state.”

Wichita city leaders voted last week to help Sedgwick County enforce its orders mandating masks in public settings and putting restrictions on businesses and mass gatherings. It’s a wise move, considering we have more new cases and more total cases of COVID-19 than Johnson County, which has significantly more residents.

But it won’t help if leaders and residents of nearby communities continue to ignore science and defy reasonable measures to protect public health.

The Butler County Commission on Tuesday opted out of Gov. Laura Kelly’s new statewide mask mandate, which was set to go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Way to beat the clock, Butler County, and do the wrong thing in the nick of time.

The leaders’ inaction means residents of Andover, Augusta, and El Dorado — many of whom work, shop and conduct business in Wichita — can do whatever they want at home. And some will end up in Wichita hospitals, which already are filled to overflowing.

No wonder Pete Meitzner, chairman of the Sedgwick County Commission, sent a letter to 23 other counties recently, asking leaders for their help to curb the spread of the virus. All the counties have one or more COVID-19 patients in Wichita hospitals.

“I urge you to support the slowing of this virus with any necessary means you believe would be most effective,” Meitzner wrote.

“I respect your leadership and wish all of us can come together once again to support our region, reduce the spread of COVID-19, and decrease this surge in our hospital system.”

A pandemic of this magnitude requires bold action and a clear, unified strategy. Kansas already has suffered from a lack of federal response and a piecemeal statewide approach to masks and other measures.

It’s unfortunate that some Wichita-area communities are demanding immunity from local COVID-19 measures, because no resident is immune to the devastating potential effects of the virus.