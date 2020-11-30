South Carolina city extends mask mandate until end of 2020

The mayor of a South Carolina city has extended the city’s mask mandate for enclosed areas until the end of the year.

Myrtle Beach's mask mandate will now be effective through Dec. 31 under Mayor Brenda Bethune's extension of the city's coronavirus emergency order, the city announced on Monday.

The order, which was put in place to curb the spread of the virus, requires customers wear masks in retail stores, gyms and other enclosed areas. Retail and restaurant staff must also wear masks when they are working with the public.

Masks are not required when they get in the way of activities like eating or drinking or when outdoors, The Post and Courier reported. Individuals can also get exemptions for religious or health concerns.

Violators could be fined up to $100.