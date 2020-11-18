Wichita Eagle Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

News

US Rep. Newhouse says he has tested positive for coronavirus

The Associated Press

YAKIMA, Wash.

Republican U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse tweeted Wednesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.

Newhouse, who represents central Washington state, said he took a test after feeling run down.

Newhouse, 65, said the results came back positive Tuesday night.

“My symptoms remain mild, and I am following CDC guidelines,'' he wrote. ``I am quarantining and will continue to serve the people of Central Washington from home.''

The Seattle Times reports Newhouse is the first member of Washington’s congressional delegation to disclose testing positive for COVID-19. At least 22 other House members and six senators have contracted the illness, according to a list maintained by GovTrack.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Newhouse was first elected to Congress in 2014 to represent the sprawling 4th District, which includes Yakima and the Tri-Cities. He was re-elected this month with 66% of the vote.

The Yakima Valley farmer previously served as a state legislator and director of the state Department of Agriculture.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

News

All NFL teams to enter intensive COVID-19 protocol Saturday

November 18, 2020 3:49 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service