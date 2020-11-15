Wichita Eagle Logo
N. C. State requiring COVID-19 test before return to campus

The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

Students, faculty and staff at North Carolina State University will be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test before returning to campus in the spring.

The school announced the new policy Friday, WNCN-TV reported. The decision comes after more than 1,000 cases forced the school to move mostly to remote classes during the fall semester.

Some students welcomed the decision.

“I saw some other schools did that this year and they’re still on campus and their rates aren’t that high,” student Jonathan Weks told the news outlet. “So, I think it’s a good idea, especially if we want a healthy campus,”

Those returning to campus will be required to get tested three to five days before the semester starts. The university said anyone who refuses to comply can face disciplinary action.

The school also plans to expand its testing capabilities as it expects several thousand students and staff members to be tested every week.

