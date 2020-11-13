Wichita Eagle Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

News

Abuse prevention agencies receiving coronavirus relief funds

The Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky.

Three agencies that support prevention of abuse and domestic violence are receiving $1.4 million from Kentucky's portion of federal coronavirus relief funds, officials said.

The advocacy programs assist people affected by sexual assault, domestic violence and child abuse, the Cabinet for Health and Family Services said in a news release. Gov. Andy Beshear said the funds will provide relief for the programs that have been financially affected through their response to the coronavirus.

The agencies are the Kentucky Association of Sexual Assault Programs, the Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Children’s Advocacy Centers of Kentucky.

Funding will be used for expenses that resulted from the pandemic, including personal protective equipment and expenses to improve telecommunication services to clients, the release said.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

News

Thursday’s Sports in Brief

November 13, 2020 2:02 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service