Missouri’s $1.2B virus spending plan heads to state Senate

The Missouri House has approved a $1.2 billion coronavirus spending bill, including a $135 million federal grant for testing, contact tracing, lab equipment and data collection.

The House voted 133-4 in favor of giving Republican Gov. Mike Parson's administration the authority to spend the money, which is mostly made up of federal funding.

About $752 million of that could be used broadly in Missouri's effort to fight the pandemic. Another roughly $97 million in federal funding is available for child support, and close to $76 million could be spent on additional school meals.

The spending bill still needs Senate approval.