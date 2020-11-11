Editorial Roundup: Alabama

Recent editorials from Alabama newspapers:

Nov. 11

The TimesDaily on Veterans Day and ceremonies scheduled to be held in Alabama for the holiday:

Many of our veterans are among the most vulnerable to COVID-19, and so events planned for today’s Veterans Day celebration have had to take that into consideration. Those who gather today for ceremonies in Florence, Sheffield and Tuscumbia will be asked to wear masks, and social distancing will be required.

These restrictions are a small price to pay to honor those who have served, or are currently serving in a branch of the military. After all, those inconveniences pale in comparison when compared to the sacrifices made by the men and women who have fought to protect our freedoms.

But there are other ways area residents can pay homage to these people who deserve it the most. If you happen to see today an individual you know has served his or her country in any branch of the military, thank them for their service. Or call a veteran and wish them happy Veterans Day, and tell them you appreciate everything they have done for their country. Or send out a string of emails to friends who have served themselves, or have family members who are currently serving and tell them to pass along your appreciation.

Lastly, lift up a prayer today of thanks for those whose loyalty to country has enabled you to enjoy the freedoms you too often take for granted, and pray for blessings for those who are still serving on foreign soils.

And if you are a veteran or active-duty military, think about becoming a part of a local VFW or American Legion organization. Those groups have been battling declining membership for years, and they’d profit greatly from an infusion of younger veterans.

And don’t forget there are veterans who did not see combat. The combat warriors needed support from those behind the front lines. They are as necessary as the front line troops.

Anybody who serves or served in the military makes a sacrifice. Anyone who chooses to wear the uniform and bear arms to serve, protect and defend the United States is worth celebrating, thanking and remembering.

Nov. 10

The Decatur Daily on the U.S. presidential election, and President-elect Joe Biden:

Former Vice President Joe Biden ran a campaign based on bridging the nation’s political rifts and working across party lines. The Democratic Party’s nominee for president of the United States made such an issue of finding common ground, when possible, with Republicans that he upset a lot of his party’s left-wing activists.

Biden will get his chance. Unless the unexpected happens, Biden will be the next president of the United States, and he will have to work with a Senate that very likely will be under Republican control.

That means, to get anything done, Biden will have to find common ground with at least some in the GOP. But, again, Biden knew this from the beginning, even if the Democratic base did not.

“Biden was running a backward-looking campaign that many observers, including me, found puzzling and unlikely to work,” wrote The Atlantic magazine’s David A. Graham in September. “We were wrong, and Biden was right. That sunny, nostalgic pitch helped power his come-from-behind primary win.”

As Graham notes, “The return to this theme is evidence of Biden’s sincere, long-standing belief in bipartisanship.” Yet he still calls on Biden to be more confrontational in office, and here is joined by many in the party’s activist wing.

But that was when Democrats expected a “Blue Wave” that would not only deliver them the presidency, but also the Senate and sweep Trumpism from the political stage forever.

That “Blue Wave” never emerged. Democrats lost seats in the U.S. House, and they have failed to take the Senate, although two races in Georgia won’t be decided until runoffs in January. (Georgia really should consider instituting ranked-preference voting, like Maine, or an “instant runoff.”)

Indeed, this is why baseless claims of election fraud from President Donald Trump and from some of his supporters are so absurd on their face. Why would the Democrats wage an elaborate, multi-state conspiracy to rig the vote and then fail to give themselves the Senate? It beggars belief, and that’s without even getting into how such a conspiracy would be orchestrated in the first place.

Americans appear to have voted for divided government. It seems clear that a large number of Americans were both tired of President Trump but distrustful enough of Democrats not to give a Democratic president free rein.

A look at ballot measures that passed shows a lot of Americans simply want to be left alone: Measures legalizing marijuana use passed in several states, while California voters made sure they can still catch rides from Uber and Lyft despite the opposition of labor unions. You can’t fit all of these into a simple left-right divide.

If Democrats and Republicans insist on intransigence, divided government will mean gridlock. If they give Biden’s promise of consensus a chance, however, they might be able to do for the American people instead of merely doing to.

Nov. 7

The Dothan Eagle on the rise in coronavirus cases in Alabama:

In all the election drama of the last week, one important item may not have gotten the attention it deserves — Alabama’s coronavirus infections are on the rise.

Friday morning, the state Department of Public Health announced that Alabama had exceeded the 200,000 case milestone; with 1,556 cases overnight Thursday, the figure Friday was 200,714 cases since March.

On Wednesday, Gov. Kay Ivey extended her “Safer at Home” and mask mandates until early December. It was expected; to have done otherwise would surely be irresponsible.

The term “Covid fatigue” isn’t just trendy or sarcastic. It’s a very real state that explains what most Americans are experiencing. People have grown weary of social distancing, wearing face coverings, having their usual routines upended by changes meant to keep people safe.

However, what hasn’t changed is the possibility of infection. There is no vaccine to protect us, only recommended practices to mitigate the spread of a disease that, as of Friday, had killed 3,049 Alabamians and more than 1.24 million worldwide.

Keep your distance. Wear your masks. Reconsider taking part in large gatherings — particularly good advice considering Thanksgiving is not far off. Heed the advice of experts, and stay safe.

