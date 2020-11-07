Wichita Eagle Logo
Oregon reports nealry 1,000 virus cases, another new record

The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore.

The Oregon Health Authority On Saturday reported 988 new, confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, a new daily record by nearly 200 cases.

Thirteen additional deaths were reported. The state’s COVID-19 death toll is now 729 and the total number of confirmed infections is more than 49,500.

On Friday state officials announced new restrictions that will be implemented in at least five of the state’s counties as part of a two-week pause on social activities.

The updated safety measures, which begin Nov. 11, include halting visitations to long-term care facilities, reducing the capacity of indoor dining at restaurants to 50 people, encouraging all business to mandate work from home and urging Oregonians not to gather with people who do not live in their household, but if they do to limit it to six people.

These pause measures will be in effect for Malheur, Marion, Multnomah, Jackson and Umatilla counties.

