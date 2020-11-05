Former Alabama speaker transferred to prison for sentence

FILE - This June 9, 2016 file photo shows Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard answering questions from Deputy Attorney General Matt Hart during his trial in Opelika, Ala. Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard has been moved to a state prison from a county jail to serve time for his ethics convictions, records showed Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 AP

Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard has been moved to a state prison system to serve time for his ethics convictions, records showed Thursday.

Samantha Rose, a spokeswoman for the Alabama Department of Corrections, said Hubbard was taken Wednesday to Draper Quarantine Intake Facility for initial processing. The prison system has been putting new inmates into quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As is the case with all ADOC inmates, inmate Hubbard is being housed in a manner that best ensures his safety. Upon completion of the mandatory quarantine process required for all new intakes, he will be transferred to his housing assignment,” Rose wrote in an email.

She declined to say where Hubbard was being held during quarantine or where he will serve his sentence.

“However, we can confirm that inmate Hubbard will serve his sentence like any other inmate — there will be no preferential or special treatment extended to him,” Rose said.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Hubbard was sentenced to four years in prison after his 2016 conviction on ethics charges. Prosecutors accused Hubbard of leveraging his powerful public office to obtain clients and investments for his businesses.

The defense asked a court to reduce Hubbard's sentence since appellate courts overturned six of the 12 counts in his conviction, but a judge has not ruled.

Hubbard reported to a county jail Sept. 11 to begin serving his sentence, before being transferred to state custody this week.

Attorney Lance Bell confirmed Hubbard was picked up Wednesday from the Russell County Jail, but did not know if that was where Hubbard was currently.

The Republican was one of the state’s most powerful politicians for years, until the ethics conviction in a corruption case ended his political career. Hubbard, the architect of the GOP’s takeover of the Alabama Legislature in 2010, was a legislator from Auburn and former chairman of the Alabama Republican Party. He was elected House speaker soon after Republicans won control of both legislative chambers.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Hubbard was automatically removed from office after his 2016 felony conviction.