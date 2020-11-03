Wichita Eagle Logo
The Latest: California finally reaches Election Day

The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif.

The Latest on the California election (all times local):

7:30 a.m.

California’s election is coming to a close as last-minute voters don face masks to cast their ballots at polling places.

The coronavirus pandemic has transformed Election Day into election month for many places in California.

County election officials mailed ballots to all active registered voters for the first time this year to encourage them to avoid in-person polling places during the pandemic.

There’s little drama at the top of the ticket, where Democrat Joe Biden is expected to easily win the state’s 55 electoral votes.

Voters are also deciding the fate of a dozen ballot measures and some closely contested U.S. House races.

