The Latest: No. 8 Florida reports no new COVID positives

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

No. 8 Florida reported no new COVID-19 positives in the past week, the first time since September the team’s coronavirus numbers have remained steady.

The Gators administered 50 tests over the last seven days and found no positives. It could be huge news for the team’s upcoming game against fifth-ranked Georgia in Jacksonville. Florida played without 15 players last week against Missouri, with some of those missing being ruled out because of COVID-19 results and contact tracing.

The Southeastern Conference postponed two of Florida’s game following a COVID outbreak that included coach Dan Mullen, at least two assistants and more than 30 players.

The Gators traced the outbreak to two players who failed to tell team doctors about minor symptoms before traveling to Texas A&M and then spent time with teammates in confined spaces of airplanes, hotel rooms, buses and visiting locker rooms.

The team has since tweaked the team’s travel routine to Jacksonville. The Gators will use five buses instead of three and have assigned seating for those trips as well as team meals.

“It was just another thing we could control,” Mullen said. “We decided to control it.”

Florida had 37 positive cases out of 1,347 tests in October.

South Carolina men’s and women’s basketball have received approval from the state to have about 3,500 spectators at games this season.

The school said no one will be able to sit in the first five rows around the court to help keep spectators and teams safe amid the continuing novel coronavirus pandemic. Teams will sit on opposite sides of the court as well.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has limited venues to gatherings of no more than 250 people unless given approval from state regulators.

The requirements will put a damper on attendance.

The Green Bay Packers have placed running back Jamaal Williams and rookie linebacker Kamal Martin on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The move Tuesday comes one day after Packers rookie running back A.J. Dillon went on the same list.

The reserve/COVID-19 list is for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person.

German soccer club Hertha Berlin says defender Jordan Torunarigha has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Hertha says Torunarigha is in isolation and hasn’t displayed any symptoms.

Torunarigha had been training on his own because of an ankle injury which has kept him out of action since September. Hertha next plays Augsburg on Saturday.

Torunarigha is the third Bundesliga player to have tested positive in two days. Bayern Munich said defender Niklas Süle would miss its Champions League game against Salzburg following a positive test. Schalke said an unnamed player had also tested positive ahead of its German Cup game against Schweinfurt on Tuesday.