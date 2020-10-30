How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Losses in big technology companies drove more losses on Wall Street Friday, as the S&P 500 closed out October with its first back-to-back monthly decline since March.

The drops in several high-flying Big Tech stocks came after those companies issued uncertain outlooks for the future.

Investors have turned cautious amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the U.S. and Europe, Washington’s failure to deliver badly needed aid to the economy and uncertainty about the presidential election.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 lost 40.15 points, or 1.2%, to 3,269.96.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 157.51 points, or 0.6%, to 26,501.60.

The Nasdaq composite gave up 274 points, or 2.5%, to 10,911.59.

The Russell 2000 small-cap index dropped 23.10 points, or 1.5%, to 1,538.48.

For the week:

The S&P 500 fell 195.43 points, or 5.6%.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

The Dow lost 1,833.97 points, or 6.5%.

The Nasdaq dropped 636.69 points, or 5.5%.

The Russell 2000 gave up 102.02 points, or 6.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 39.18 points, or 1.2%.

The Dow is down 2,036.84 points, or 7.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,938.99 points, or 21.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 129.99 points, or 7.8%.