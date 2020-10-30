Wichita Eagle Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

News

Kentucky asks federal government for more unemployment funds

The Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky.

Kentucky officials have asked the federal government for more funds to cover payments to thousands of people who have appealed the state's denial of supplemental unemployment payments.

If approved, the funds would cover more than 6,163 people who appealed a state ruling that they aren't eligible for the $400 weekly supplement, said Buddy Hoskinson, interim executive director of the state’s unemployment office.

Hoskinson made the comments Thursday during a legislative meeting in Frankfort, and noted that the funds aren't guaranteed, the Courier Journal reported.

Kentucky received $216 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which is administering the Lost Wages Assistance Program for people out of work due to the coronavirus. The state has paid out $183 million.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Nation & World

All-clear after armed person report at U of North Carolina

October 30, 2020 12:04 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service