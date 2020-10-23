The Latest: Army-Navy game being moved to West Point

Army quarterback Cade Ballard, right, celebrates a touchdown with teammates Jordyn Law, Noah Knapp (65) and Mike Johnson (59) during an NCAA college football game against UTSA on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas. Army won 28-16. AP

The 121st Army-Navy game will be played at West Point’s Michie Stadium instead of the traditional site in Philadelphia.

The academies made the announcement Friday. The move is being made due to attendance limits placed on outdoor events in Pennsylvania because of the novel coronavirus. Those limits would not allow the entire Corps of Cadets and Brigade of Midshipmen to attend.

Army gets the Dec. 12 game because the Black Knights are designated as the home team.

It will mark the first time the Army-Navy game has been played at a home site since World War II when Annapolis hosted the 1942 game and West Point the 1943 game. The two schools also rotated hosting the first four games from 1890-1893.

The Baltimore Ravens will have a crowd of about 7,000 fans at their next home game on Nov. 1 against Pittsburgh.

This will be the first time that ticket holders will be allowed in the stadium. Because of the pandemic, the Ravens had no fans at their home opener and were permitted only 250 immediate family members of players, coaches and front-office personnel at the next two home games.

The increase in fans comes after the team received approval from Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Baltimore Mayor Young to fill the stadium to 10% capacity.

The plan calls to limit the number of fans in the lower bowl to 3,000, to 800 in the club level and 2,800 in the upper level. Several hundred fans will in the suite levels.

Baltimore is off this weekend. The Pittsburgh game was originally set for Sunday but was changed after the Steelers and Titans moved their Oct. 4 game to Sunday.