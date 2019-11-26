Tennessee AG’s wife holds Walgreens stock amid opioid suits

The wife of a state attorney general who’s helping lead national opioid epidemic settlement negotiations has held investments in Walgreens for years.

According to The Tennessean, Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery’s ethics filings show his wife’s Walgreens investments and income of an undisclosed value from 2014 to 2019, as other states investigated and sued Walgreens over opioids.

Slatery spokeswoman Samantha Fisher says Slatery rightly listed the investments in disclosures. She said when a “real conflict” exists, the office “takes appropriate measures” to protect public interest.

Slatery previously advised local officials not to file their own opioid lawsuits. Some include Walgreens as a defendant for their role in distributing opioids.

Fisher said most states haven’t sued nationwide pharmacies yet over opioids.

Fisher cited Tennessee’s lawsuits against drugmakers and suppliers, saying Slatery pursues law-breaking companies.

Fisher told the AP Slatery’s wife has simply held onto Walgreens stock inherited from her late mother.