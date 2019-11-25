Health officials: It’s not too late. Get the flu vaccine

State officials are reminding Virginians it’s not too late to get their flu vaccine.

The Virginia Department of Health encourages all Virginians older than 6 months to receive the vaccine. State health officials gathered last week for an event in Richmond to highlight the importance of the vaccine and get a flu shot themselves.

Flu season normally begins in October. While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says vaccination by the end of October is preferred, vaccination in November and beyond can be beneficial. Influenza activity usually peaks in January or later.

The CDC warns the flu is a potentially serious disease that can lead to hospitalization and sometimes death. The CDC also says vaccination has been shown to significantly reduce a child’s risk of dying from influenza.