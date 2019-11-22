State finding better air during new tests at Howell factory

State regulators say follow-up tests near a factory in Livingston County show low levels of a chemical linked to cancer.

The health department says emissions at Diamond Chrome Plating in Howell reveal TCE levels below “health screening values.” TCE stands for trichloroethylene, which is used to remove grease from metal parts.

Diamond Chrome turned off the degreaser this week. Earlier tests had revealed TCE levels that were considered a health hazard.

A public meeting was held Thursday night. Hugh McDiarmid Jr. of the Michigan Department of Environment says the “recent results are encouraging.”

Elevated levels of TCE can cause birth defects and raise the risk of kidney cancer and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.