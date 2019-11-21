Editorials from around Oregon

Selected editorials from Oregon newspapers:

The Oregonian/OregonLive, Nov. 17, on a proposal to redraw legislative and congressional district boundaries

A proposed ballot initiative seeking to change how Oregon draws boundaries for legislative and congressional districts doesn’t sound like much of a barn burner. Filed last week by a group of good-government advocates, the proposal runs 12 pages long with the kind of procedural detail that only a true policy wonk will enjoy.

But Oregonians should give the initiative their full attention as well as their signature once sponsors secure approval to start collecting them. While there’s still much to unpack about the proposal, the central premise of giving a citizen commission — not elected officials— the authority to redraw districts is a powerful one that could reshape Oregon politics and deserves widespread debate.

Under Oregon law, the Legislature is responsible for updating the geographic boundaries of legislative and congressional districts across the state after each census, with the next revamp slated for 2021. If the Legislature fails to pass a redistricting plan, the responsibility falls to the secretary of state.

That hasn’t been very successful to date, with the Legislature passing a redistricting map only twice in 100 years, chief sponsor Norman Turrill told The Oregonian/OregonLive Editorial Board. But the high failure rate is only a symptom of bigger problems baked into this system.

There’s an inherent conflict of interest in asking elected officials to divvy up voters in a way that doesn’t favor their own re-election or party, as state law requires. Boundaries have carved up Clackamas, Salem and Eugene into multiple “oddly-shaped” districts that appear to serve the interests of incumbents as opposed to the public, as the petition states. All 90 state legislators are either a Democrat or a Republican, even though 40 percent of registered voters are neither. And with Oregon likely to gain a sixth seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, independent, nonpartisan districting is even more critical to ensure all Oregonians have a fair say in who they send to Congress.

Oregon’s “People, not Politicians” proposal, modeled closely off the California system adopted by voters in 2008, is intriguing for many reasons. The 12-person commission, selected through a neutral process, would include four Democrats, four Republicans and four others who are not registered with either of the two major parties ­– finally giving third-party and non-affiliated voters a guaranteed seat at the table. It explicitly prohibits elected officials and those who plan to seek election from the pool of potential commission candidates. And it emphasizes such objectives as heightening a district’s competitiveness and keeping communities that share geographic, social and economic interests together in guiding redrawing efforts.

We’ve already seen how the state’s two major political parties lock out non-affiliated or third-party voters. Earlier this year, the House passed a bill that would have imposed campaign finance limits on individuals and corporations ­– but would have protected the Democratic and Republican parties’ rights to give as much as they wanted to. Both parties allow only those who register as party members to vote in their primaries, typically ensuring that the most partisan candidates advance to the general election when the rest of Oregon voters can weigh in.

The redistricting proposal’s broad array of backers, including the League of Women Voters (of which Turrill is past president), the Independent Party of Oregon, the Oregon Progressive Party, Taxpayer Association of Oregon and Oregon Farm Bureau reflect a shared view across the spectrum that today’s system serves the two major parties – not the public.

There are still some unknowns. For example, because citizens on the committee would not be elected, voters can’t hold them accountable in the sense that they could elect someone else in their place. But voting from gerrymandered districts doesn’t provide a genuine opportunity to hold an official accountable anyway. And in recent years, many states across the country, including Colorado, Michigan, Missouri and Washington, have concluded that commissions help bring a fairness to redistricting that legislative-driven processes simply cannot.

Initiative sponsors must first secure an approved ballot title from the Oregon Department of Justice before collecting nearly 150,000 signatures to qualify the proposed constitutional amendment for the ballot. That feat will be much more challenging now that the Legislature pushed through Senate Bill 761, a cynical and power-hoarding piece of legislation that eviscerated a key signature gathering method for voter initiatives. It’s one more way that parties – in this case, the Democratic majority – protect themselves at the cost of the public. Voters should hear the pitch for changing redistricting from these good-government advocates and prepare to push for changes that put the public first.

The Bulletin, Nov. 20, on deficiencies in the way the Oregon Veterinary Medical Examining Board monitors controlled substances:

The latest audit from the Oregon Secretary of State’s office looked at the way the Oregon Veterinary Medical Examining Board monitors the controlled substances veterinarians both use in their practices and prescribe for their animal patients. To put it gently, the audit found serious problems with the current state of affairs.

That said, the board and its staff are already working to address auditors’ main concerns.

Oregon’s opioid crisis is very real. Thus the National Center for Health Statistics reported 341 opioid-related deaths in the state from November 2017 to November 2018 — nearly one a day for the period. Some of the drugs responsible for those deaths almost certainly came from veterinary offices.

Yet the Veterinary Medical Examining Board, which licenses and regulates veterinarians and certified veterinary and euthanasia technicians, has been slow to tighten the rules around opioids, auditors found. Auditors made three recommendations they believe will improve the situation, and the board agreed with all three.

Thus it has completed a rewrite of rules to require criminal background checks on veterinarians and licensed staff and has begun doing those checks. It joins the 17 other states with similar requirements.

Too, it’s changing the rules so that its inspections of veterinary offices comply with federal Drug Enforcement Agency rules. It will receive comments on the rules through Nov. 29.

Finally, it will work with both the Oregon Health Authority and the Legislature to require veterinarians to take part in the state’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program, which was developed in part to ensure that prescription drugs are being used appropriately in the state. It will, apparently, take a legislative fix to make that happen.

Oregonians will be served best if the board enforces its new rules with an enthusiasm that may have been missing in the past. Opioids take a terrible toll in this state, and veterinarians must do their part to reduce that toll.

The Daily Courier, Nov. 17, on newspapers’ editor-in-chief being laid off:

There are 14 daily newspapers remaining in Oregon. Two of them will no longer have an editor overseeing their newsrooms.

The publisher of the Albany Democrat-Herald and the Corvallis Gazette-Times announced Saturday that, because of budget cuts, the position of editor-in-chief was being eliminated and the man who had held the job, Mike McInally, would be let go.

The Albany and Corvallis newspapers are owned by Lee Enterprises, a publicly traded company headquartered in Iowa. Among its holdings are 46 daily newspapers, including three in our state: Albany, Corvallis and the Coos Bay World.

Lee has owned the Corvallis newspaper since 1969. After it bought the Albany paper, just 11 miles down the road, in 1997, it combined the two newspapers' resources and shut down the printing press in Corvallis, printing both papers in Albany. Eventually, one editor was given the job of guiding both newsrooms.

With Saturday's announcement, that job no longer exists.

McInally, who joined the Corvallis paper in 2005, not only had his hand on the rudder of the Albany and Corvallis newsrooms, he also regularly wrote editorials, some of which were reprinted in this space. In fact, the editorial about the governor's wildfire council that was printed in Friday's Daily Courier was his work.

"This is really terrible news for the media space and for all Oregonians," Republican political strategist Rebecca Tweed wrote on social media Saturday morning. "Mike has been a thoughtful, intelligent, fair editor for as long as I've known him. Bad day for Oregon."

Les Zaitz, a former investigative reporter with The Oregonian and two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist who now oversees the weekly Malheur Enterprise in Vale and the online news site Salem Reporter, wrote, "The state is losing thoughtful journalists who help make Oregon better."

Stability is not helped by the ownership upheaval among Oregon newspapers over the last three years.

— In January 2017, media executive Steven Saslow purchased the Medford Mail Tribune and the Ashland Daily Tidings for $15 million.

— In January 2018, GateHouse Media, owner of dozens of U.S. daily newspapers, purchased the Eugene Register-Guard from the Baker family — owners of the newspaper since 1927 — for $14.3 million.

— In June 2019, Salem-based Country Media purchased the Curry Coastal Pilot in Brookings and the Del Norte Triplicate in Crescent City, California, for $350,000.

— Also in June 2019, EO Media, a company headquartered in Salem but with deep roots in Pendleton, bought the La Grande Observer and the Baker City Herald for $775,000.

— In July 2019, EO Media picked up the Bend Bulletin and the Redmond Spokesman for $3.65 million.

Just this week, GateHouse and another large corporate owner of more than 100 newspapers, Gannett, advanced a plan to combine the two companies. When the merger is complete, the new conglomerate will own more than 260 daily newspapers and more than 300 weeklies. Gannett owns the Salem Statesman Journal, which means the newly merged mega-company will own the dailies in both Eugene and Salem, the second- and third-largest newspapers in Oregon.

In stark contrast to these undulations is your locally owned, independent Daily Courier. Newcomers to town are shocked to learn that this newspaper is not part of a corporation such as Gannett or Lee Enterprises. We have been solely owned by the Voorhies family for 122 years.

Like all newspapers, the Daily Courier faces financial challenges, to be sure. We have tried to minimize the impact of those challenges on our readers with smart, fiscally conservative management, and our subscription rate is one of the lowest in the state.

Through it all, we remain the leading source of original news reporting — by far — in Josephine County and the surrounding area, and we have been recognized as a pacesetter among our peers for excellence in journalism. We are able to continue to serve the public because of loyal subscribers and advertisers, and we will continue onward with your support.

And yes, there will be an editor on board to guide the newsroom.