Judge to rule on state’s flavored vaping products ban

A judge is expected to rule on a challenge to Rhode Island's ban on the sale of flavored vaping products.

Superior Court Judge Brian Stern is slated to rule Tuesday afternoon on a temporary restraining order sought by the Vapor Technology Association and the owner of RI e-Cig and Vapes.

The order would bar enforcement of the September ban.

The Washington-based industry group argues that only state lawmakers have authority to ban the products. It also says the ban will hurt over 400 local businesses licensed to sell e-cigarettes.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Gov. Gina Raimondo says she signed the executive order to protect children.

The state plans to appeal and say the ban is still in place for nicotine products and recreational pot users.

State health officials said that two residents have been treated for confirmed or probable cases of vaping-related lung illness.