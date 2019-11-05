Teen vaping numbers climb, fueled by Juul and mint flavor

FILE - This Aug. 2, 2018, file photo shows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration building behind FDA logos at a bus stop on the agency's campus in Silver Spring, Md. Teen vapers prefer Juul and mint is the #1 flavor among many of them, suggesting a shift after the company’s fruit and dessert flavors were removed from retail stores, new U.S. research suggests. The results are in a pair of studies published Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, including a report from the Food and Drug Administration and federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicating that the U.S. teen vaping epidemic shows no signs of slowing down. AP Photo

New research shows U.S. teens who use electronic cigarettes prefer ones made by Juul Labs, and mint is the top flavor for many of them. That suggests a shift after Juul's sweeter flavors were removed from retail stores.

The results are in two studies published online Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association. They include a U.S. government report based on a survey indicating that the U.S. teen vaping epidemic shows no signs of slowing down.

An estimated 28% of high school students and 11% of middle schoolers surveyed earlier this year had vaped within the past month. That amounts to over 5 million young users, versus about 3.6 million last year.

The results follow the Trump administration's call in September to ban virtually all vaping flavors.