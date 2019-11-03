Pharmacy suspension lifted in drug-ravaged West Virginia

A federal judge has lifted the suspension of a West Virginia pharmacy's ability to dispense prescription drugs.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports U.S. District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin last week lifted the suspension against Oak Hill Hometown Pharmacy that U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart had announced in August.

Goodwin says federal prosecutors failed to adequately prove the pharmacy posed a public health risk.

Stuart says the pharmacy had filled about 2,000 prescriptions for a widely abused drug used to treat opioid addiction. He says more than half of the prescriptions came from an out-of-state clinic and that almost all prescriptions were paid for in cash.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

West Virginia by far leads the nation in the rate of drug overdose deaths.