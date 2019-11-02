State must talk to Medicaid recipients before coverage drop

Ohio officials say Medicaid recipients who face work requirements to continue receiving health care coverage won't lose their benefits until after they've spoken to a caseworker.

Cleveland.com reports if case workers determine eligibility should be terminated, a review will be conducted to see if the person qualifies under a different category.

Ohio is awaiting final approval from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services on how it will implement work requirements, which were approved in March and take effect starting in 2021.

The rules will apply for people who qualify for health benefits under the expanded Medicaid program Ohio implemented after passage of the Affordable Care Act.

Nearly 110,000 Ohioans will have to get a job, work more or qualify for an exemption to maintain health insurance coverage.