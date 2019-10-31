Surgeon general warns teens about vaping

The U.S. surgeon general is urging teens in North Dakota not to get caught up in addicting e-cigarettes.

Surgeon General Jerome Adams visited Legacy High School in Bismarck Wednesday where he spoke to about 500 students from across the region about the dangers of vaping. Adams told the teens it can affect learning, attention and memory and that the amount of nicotine in one Juul pod equals the amount in a pack of cigarettes.

KXMB-TV reports the "nation's doctor" says he plans to work toward more restrictions on e-cigarettes, making it more difficult for underage children to buy them. Adams is the 20th surgeon general of the U.S. and took office in September 2017.