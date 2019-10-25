Editorials from around New England:

CONNECTICUT

UConn dealt with an episode of racism by making arrests. That's a response. It's not a solution.

Hartford Courant

Oct. 24

On Monday, two 21-year-old white UConn students were arrested and charged with a hate crime after video surfaced of them repeatedly saying a racial slur while walking by an on-campus apartment building.

One might be tempted to shrug off the incident as the drunken antics of post-adolescent minds, or to dismiss it because it doesn't appear that the students knew anyone was watching or listening, let alone filming, as they walked through a deserted parking lot in the middle of the night.

But character is what we do when nobody is watching. And as many students have said, racist attitudes are pervasive on campus. This video likely did not capture the only two people on campus who think such denigrating language is permissible, or even funny.

"I wouldn't expect someone to be racist to my face, but I know it's there," Nijaé Flowers, a 21-year-old senior from West Haven, told Courant reporter Eliza Fawcett this week.

This incident is abhorrent, unacceptable and should not go without punishment. But while criminalizing the behavior may make a clear statement, it ultimately will not solve the problem. An arrest teaches these two men that they should not say racial slurs aloud. UConn now needs to go further and use this as a moment to teach its students why hate speech is so damaging and what underlying attitudes that sort of behavior reveals.

One of the arrested students issued a non-apology apology: "I sincerely apologize if we had offended anyone," said Jarred Karal, of Plainville, according to the arrest warrant affidavit. "This was not our intentions at all. We were acting dumb, idiotic and childish. We should have never used that type of language at all. It was not our intent to broadcast what was said to any one person, we were just being immature. I sincerely apologize again for our actions."

But Mr. Karal misses the point. The problem is not the actions that were recorded on video. The problem is that too many people mistakenly believe racist behavior is somehow not a reflection of underlying racist attitudes. That lesson, clearly, needs to be taught more broadly on campus.

The university chapter of the NAACP released a list of demands, including the creation of a mandatory first-year course on diversity and the hiring of more African American administrators, faculty, staff and police officers. The university should take the demands seriously.

This is a critical moment for UConn and its new president, Thomas Katsouleas. The episode has tapped into a deeper well of disrespect and resentment and does not exist in isolation.

"If you're the only black person, you just feel small," said Olukwakemi Balogun, a 19-year-old sophomore from North Haven.

No one attending the state's flagship university should feel that way.

UConn needs to use this as an opportunity to teach and educate about cultural differences, privilege and the damaging effects of hate speech. It's time to stop looking at situations as if people are only being offended and not being hurt. It is time we start figuring out how to talk about tough issues without minimizing the pain or creating fear of retaliation or recrimination. It's time for brave and honest discussions, reassessing biases and listening to other points of view.

If you can't do that at a university, where can you?

Online: https://bit.ly/34bOGqf

___

MAINE

Starting school later is better for students and society

Bangor Daily News

Oct. 22

The evidence is clear: Starting schools, especially high and middle school, later in the morning is better for the education, health and safety of teenagers.

Based on this evidence, California became the first state in the nation to mandate that public high schools begin no earlier than 8:30 a.m. Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the new law, which gives schools until July 1, 2021, to adjust their start times.

"This is huge," Judith Owens, a neurology professor at Harvard Medical School, told NBC News about the California move. Owens was the lead author of a 2014 policy statement from the American Academy of Pediatrics that called for later school start times to improve academic performance, improve the physical and mental health of students and reduce car crashes.

In 2017, Maine lawmakers considered a bill to require that high schools not start before 8:30 a.m. and that extracurricular activities ended by 7:30 p.m. The bill was rejected by lawmakers.

We understand the concerns, expressed by the state's associations of superintendents and principals, that school start times and extracurricular activities are best set at the local level. We also appreciate that starting school later could require changes in bus and extracurricular activities schedules, and that this could lead to additional costs.

However, given the science behind the benefits of later school start times, a slow, district-by-district approach is not in the best interests of Maine's teenagers.

Starting school at 8:30 or later would ultimately save $9 billion a year, a recent study by the Rand Corp. found. The savings would come from improved student academic achievement (which lead to higher lifetime earnings) and a reduction in car crashes. These savings would far outweigh the costs of adjusting bus schedules and changes to infrastructure, such as adding lights to sports venues, the report found.

Fewer than 11 percent of public high schools in the U.S. start at 8:30 or later. Several Maine school districts, including Portland and South Portland, have adopted later school start times.

Nearly three-quarters of high school students in the U.S. do not get enough sleep, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has concluded, based on a 2015 survey of student behaviors. Teens between the ages of 13 and 18 should sleep for 8 to 10 hours per night, the CDC recommends.

"Insufficient sleep among children and adolescents is associated with an increased risk for obesity, diabetes, injuries, poor mental health, attention and behavior problems, and poor academic performance," the CDC said in 2018.

A study of first-year students at the U.S. Air Force Academy found that students performed better in all their classes, throughout the day, if their school day started later.

"With schools aiming to improve student achievement while simultaneously facing large budget cuts, determining the impact of school start time has important implications for education policy," the researchers, from the University of California at Davis and the Air Force Academy, wrote. "Our findings suggest that pushing back the time at which the school day starts would likely result in significant achievement gains for adolescents."

Outside of school, motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death among teenagers. More than a quarter of car crashes attributed to sleepy drivers involve teens, even though they represent less than 7 percent of the U.S. population.

Starting school later can help in this regard, too. For example, when one Wyoming high school moved its start time from 7:35 to 8:55 a.m., crashes involving teen drivers dropped by 70 percent.

Certainly, other factors beyond the length of the school day affect how much sleep students get at night. Homework, a job, hanging out with friends, video games, social media and other activities can cause students to stay up late. These can all impact school performance and other aspects of their lives.

But, with clear evidence that starting school later than 8:30 can improve student's learning, their health and their safety, later school start times are worth a close examination in Maine.

Online: https://bit.ly/2PjCsHy

___

MASSACHUSETTS

Eliminate nonmedical exemptions to vaccines, and strengthen data collection

The Boston Globe

Oct. 21

Massachusetts legislators waded into a contentious dispute this year, introducing two bills that would make it more difficult for parents to withhold standard vaccinations from their children. The stricter of the two bills, filed this summer by state Representative Andy Vargas, is the better approach. But his legislation could be improved by borrowing elements of the second bill. If it acts soon, the Legislature can create a strong law that would protect kids — and all Massachusetts residents — from a handful of infectious diseases that are making a tragic comeback.

The stats are troubling, and getting worse. The United States has reported 1,250 cases of measles so far this year, already the highest total in more than 25 years. Just this month, Boston had its first case of measles since 2013. The disease, which can be fatal, was virtually eliminated 20 years ago, but has reemerged as more parents reject vaccines.

Massachusetts still has a relatively high immunization rate. But pockets of the state have vaccination rates that are now low enough to create the conditions in which an outbreak could occur, and the legislative attention to the problem is welcome.

Under current state law, parents have to vaccinate their children against a list of diseases to enroll them in school. Mandatory vaccination exists not only to protect those children, but also to establish so-called herd immunity. When most of a population is vaccinated, it prevents sicknesses from taking root. That protects members of the "herd" who, for medical reasons, can't receive vaccines.

State law now makes two exceptions. The first, common-sense exemption is for children who are too sick — for instance, they are being treated for cancer — to receive a vaccine. The other is for parents who object to vaccination on religious grounds. No major religion opposes vaccines, yet the number of religious exemptions has skyrocketed in the last two decades. Parents persuaded by online conspiracy theories that vaccines are dangerous, or an affront to their all-natural lifestyle choices, appear to be abusing the religious exemption in order to avoid shots for their children.

Responding to the reemergences of measles and whooping cough, five states — including Maine and New York, which acted earlier this year — have eliminated nonmedical exemptions completely. Massachusetts would become the sixth under the Vargas bill, which is backed by the Massachusetts Medical Society and national pediatric groups.

The second bill, introduced by state Senator Becca Rausch and state Representative Paul Donato, would have a lighter touch. Too light: It would leave the religious exemption in place but make it more difficult for parents to claim. The Department of Public Health would have to approve each exemption individually.

The stricter Vargas bill has aroused the ire of vaccine opponents, but barring religious exemptions altogether makes the most sense. That would be true even if the religious exemptions were legitimate — which they probably are not. Parents don't have an absolute right to endanger their children and the rest of the community when it comes to most public safety laws, even for religious reasons, and it's hard to understand why vaccines should be any different.

But there are other parts of the second bill worth adding to Vargas's proposal. The proposal from Rausch and Donato makes summer camps, colleges, and child care centers subject to the immunization rules. It also makes collection and distribution of data on immunization mandatory.

The Legislature should add the data-collection parts of the second proposal to the Vargas bill, and then act on them soon. Just this month, the United States came dangerously close to losing its 19-year-old measles elimination status, a designation given by the World Health Organization to countries where the highly contagious disease hasn't been transmitted continuously for at least 12 months. All the trend lines point in the wrong direction, and the Legislature is right to take proactive steps to stop an outbreak here before it starts.

Online: https://bit.ly/2omCRy6

___

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Don't abandon textbooks

The Nashua Telegraph

Oct. 24

In the age of smartphones, tablets and pads, at least one Nashua Board of Education candidate wants to eliminate the use of textbooks and other printed materials from the curriculum.

Call us old fashioned if you choose, but we believe this would be a profound mistake - especially at a time when the New Hampshire Department of Education reports that student proficiency rates for English are on the decline.

"It's not necessary for us to use printed materials," BOE candidate Burt Janz told students during a Tuesday candidate forum at Nashua High School South. "You are growing up with materials: phones, tablets, laptops, webpages. You're growing up with this material. This is what you're familiar with. This is what you use."

"Look, this is the 21st century. Let's start using 21st century materials and 21st century teaching methods," Janz added.

While reading these comments, we are reminded of another elected official who, approximately 10 years ago, said students would no longer have to learn how to read because they would simply have everything done for them by computers.

We hope we are not alone in fearing the consequences of a society in which children no longer learn to read.

Suppose that schools stopped teaching children how to read: What is to prevent these students from knowing truth from fiction? Should they just take whatever a computer verbalizes to them as unquestioned fact?

What if someone hacks into computer systems one day and causes them to completely malfunction?

If fairness to Janz, he is right to call for greater usage of electronic teaching tools. Certainly, in the world today, students and teachers must embrace technology.

However, we believe it unwise to simply abandon textbooks at a time when New Hampshire students seem to already be struggling to learn English.

Online: https://bit.ly/31J4uil

___

RHODE ISLAND

R.I. has a long way to go

The Providence Journal

Oct. 21

It is always good to see some economic numbers improving for Rhode Island, especially because they have been up and down in recent months.

But it is important that the state's policymakers are not distracted by the frantic cheerleading of Rhode Island Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor ("Rhode Island economy revs up after idling," news, Oct. 19).

While Rhode Island is benefiting from a strong national and Boston economy, it still has serious problems that have yet to be addressed.

According to CNBC, Rhode Island slipped back this year into having America's worst business climate. Its regulatory and tax climates are uncompetitive. Its public education, crucial to developing an educated workforce, is second-rate.

Mr. Pryor touts growth of gross domestic product in Rhode Island in the first quarter of 2019, but according to the federal Bureau of Economic Analysis, our 2.2% GDP growth rate is among the lowest in the country, stronger only than that of Hawaii (1.2, New Jersey (1.8%) and Mississippi (1.9%). Such mediocrity is nothing to crow about. In the boom states of Texas and West Virginia, GDP grew by more than 5%.

Rhode Island's civilian labor force remains well below where it stood in December 2006, when it last peaked. The labor force participation rate is also below that peak. It took Rhode Island 12 years to eclipse its past payroll employment peak, but many of the employed are in lower-paying and part-time work, University of Rhode Island economics professor Leonard Lardaro notes.

In his analysis of August data, Mr. Lardaro found the Rhode Island economy doing better than it had several months earlier. Unfortunately, some of the indicators he observed not only failed to improve but also "displayed substantial weakness."

Total manufacturing hours fell at a double-digit rate for the eleventh straight month. Single-use permits, a measure of new home construction, fell by 9 percent after rising three of the four preceding months.

"Sadly," he noted, Rhode Island has demonstrated a "continuing failure to meaningfully reinvent itself as a post-manufacturing economy (since late 1987), aside from the highly publicized deals" of the Commerce Corporation "that often don't materialize."

The Raimondo administration has been trying, with limited success, to build on Rhode Island's strengths in health care and higher education to attract high-paying jobs. But the headlines have often outstripped the reality. And now the state's health-care industry is at risk of being picked to pieces, with the Care New England tail refusing a Rhode Island merger unless it is allowed to wag the dog.

Mr. Lardaro believes Rhode Island remains in the unenviable position of being first-in and last-out in national recessions (something he calls FILO), largely because policymakers have failed to change government enough to be fully receptive to business activity.

It's important to note the state has taken some bold steps under Governor Raimondo to turn this around. New truck tolls are helping with a massive effort to rebuild the state's deteriorating bridges. Better infrastructure is vital to a First World economy. And after pursuing weak and timid policies for more than four years, the governor brought in a new education commissioner this year who threatens to shake things up.

But the state must continue to seek ways to reinvent and strengthen its economy. For the foreseeable future, Mr. Lardaro says, Rhode Island's economy will depend "almost entirely" on "how well the national and Massachusetts economies perform."

Online: https://bit.ly/343Evnw

___

VERMONT

Stormy permitting

Times Argus

Oct. 24

A new stormwater regulation that is set to start implementation in 2020 has been flying under the radar, despite its potential to affect wide swathes of property owners with hundreds of thousands of dollars in fees or required new construction. And the clock is running out on a chance for the public to weigh in before the regulation is put into effect.

This regulation, designated "General Permit 3-9050," is actually a new set of rules governing stormwater drainage on properties with more than 3 acres of so-called "impervious" surfaces — asphalt, gravel or rooftop. It will replace prior pre-2002 permitting, and be required for new development, redevelopment and under several other conditions. For new development, the permit will eventually be triggered by work on as little as a half-acre of impervious surfaces.

The new rule will affect hundreds of properties around the state that have had permits in place for decades, starting with areas that are in designated "impaired watersheds." The rule will require a survey and plan for new stormwater collection at these properties, and outlines impact fees of upwards of $25,000 per acre for properties that are unable to put a solution in place to meet the new standards.

The scope of the properties affected — which are listed on a draft survey released by the Department of Environmental Conservation — shows how far-reaching the challenge is. It's not just businesses with parking lots. Schools, state buildings and complexes, hospitals and municipal properties are all on the list of potentially impacted landowners. Some of them are major employers, including Omya, Rutland Regional Medical Center, Rock of Ages, Central Vermont Medical Center, the state colleges and UVM Medical Center and many others. Others are residential properties like Weston's Mobile Home park in Berlin, or small subdivisions.

This puts landowners into double jeopardy — they've already gone through the permitting process but will now have to re-apply. It also puts in place new fees and spending requirements with little or no help on paying for them. This is not a surprise — lawmakers have struggled mightily to decide how to truly fund the massive undertaking outlined in Act 64. This regulation is no different. While there is some guidance that the impact fees can be used to pay for the stormwater upgrades, whether this funding source will meet the demand is unclear. Also unexplained is how a regulatory agency that is already so understaffed it is struggling to keep on track with current permitting demands can be expected to handle a large volume of new requests.

We understand and support the need for these changes, and we support the aims of Act 64 — to clean up the Lake Champlain basin, improving it and preserving it for future generations. There is broad agreement on this across the political spectrum — in part because it's easy to see the algae blooms caused by phosphorus runoff and be revolted, or to see the direct impact on our recreation and tourism. But as a practical matter, the requirements in the new permit don't seem reasonable. While next year may seem like a long way off, in development planning terms it's not, and the timing is just one aspect of this rule's proposed implementation that's impractical if not questionable.

But while the state is making these changes in response to a federal mandate, our lawmakers should require it be done in a practical way that won't cripple businesses, school districts, hospitals and other landowners with unexpected and unplanned major expense. This is not an easy task, either, as the stormwater permitting division of our state government is chronically understaffed and overworked. But it can be done.

Online: https://bit.ly/2WjZZK3