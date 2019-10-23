Montana Editorial Roundup

The Billings Gazette, Oct. 23, on 2013 bond used for public school projects:

Six years ago, Billings voters entrusted their public school leaders with $122 million in bonding authority to build two new middle schools, renovate two 100-year-old elementary schools and do major maintenance at the district's 20 other elementary and four middle schools.

With careful planning and advice from local construction experts, the district stayed on budget and opened the new middle schools, alleviating the overcrowding that was straining most elementary schools. The new buildings allowed all sixth-graders to become middle schoolers.

Good stewardship will permit Billings Public Schools to complete dozens of necessary maintenance projects in K-8 schools over the next year using the last $8.4 million in bonding authority from the vote in 2013.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

There are no frivolous expenditures planned. Plans include providing equity for all Billings students. For example, tech ed classrooms at the four older middle schools will be updated to match the learning opportunities at the new schools. Replacing broken sidewalks is a safety imperative. Sealing playgrounds and parking lots extends the useful life of those surfaces.

Billings voters last approved an increase in tax support for our elementary and middle schools six years ago. In May 2013, voters supported an operating levy that has been used to hire more teachers, substantially eliminating overcrowded K-6 classrooms, which had numbered nearly 100 and threatened the district's state accreditation. In the fall of 2013, voters approved the bond issue.

Next May, district leaders plan to ask voters to approve the first K-8 operating levy increase in six years. Operating expenses have started outstripping operating revenues.

As voters consider a new request for school funds, they should know how their money has been spent. The school district has been transparent with bond funds that must be used on facilities.

It must be completely transparent on operating costs. At Monday's board of trustees meeting, Superintendent Greg Upham said staff have already been preparing for staffing cuts because the levy state law allows Billings voters to approve in May won't be enough to close the gap between expenses and revenue for next school year.

Editorial: https://bit.ly/2Wc4erc

___

The Missoulian, Oct. 20, on plan to help homeless people in the winter:

With each passing day, winter draws nearer. The days are growing shorter, the nights are getting colder and Missoula still has no plan in place for an emergency homeless shelter.

The situation reached a critical point last winter after the Union Gospel Mission was barred from sheltering the homeless because it didn't meet city zoning regulations. The Salvation Army stepped up to fill the gap, but only after the Missoula City Council held an emergency meeting to approve a special ordinance granting it permission, and only after the Salvation Army raised $50,000 in funding to cover necessary materials and staffing. The city was not able to contribute because all its funds were already dedicated to other uses.

The Salvation Army made it clear that it would not be able shelter the homeless every winter at its Russell Street location. The Poverello Center homeless shelter, which is a drug- and alcohol-free facility, can temporarily stretch its capacity to shelter up to 200 individuals, but even it has its limits.

And when those limits are met, on the coldest nights of the year, where do Missoula's homeless go? After nearly a year of discussion, why doesn't Missoula have a public plan in place already?

Monday evening, the Missoula City Council will hold a public hearing on a proposed ordinance that would make it easier for churches and other groups to set up temporary shelters. The facilities would have to meet building codes, and the operators would be encouraged but not required to share a management plan with the city.

It's frustrating that it has taken so long to do so little. City leaders should be driving a public discussion of how to help keep our homeless neighbors safe and warm over the coming cold months.

Missoula does have a coordinated entry system and a coordinated process that knits together various social services thanks to the "10 Year Plan to End Homeless" that has been in place since 2012. This plan, which aims to provide a comprehensive response to the diverse factors that cause homelessness, has met with some success in streamlining communication both locally and with other communities in Montana.

Point-in-time surveys show that the number of homeless individuals in Missoula has been decreasing since reaching a peak of 585 in 2014. Similarly, the total number of homeless people in Montana has been on the decline.

However, at last count Missoula has the highest number of homeless out of any community in the state — higher even than Billings, which has a larger overall population — at about 300 individuals.

A recent City Council candidate forum renewed an important discussion about perceptions and facts regarding Missoula's homeless. At the forum last month Brent Sperry, who is challenging incumbent Mirtha Becerra for a seat in Ward 2, shared his belief that homeless people are drawn to Missoula for its public services, and that building more shelters will only "magnify" the problem.

In response, Reaching Home coordinator Theresa Williams collected directly relevant data and shared it with the Missoulian. It shows that most homeless people in Missoula are originally from Missoula, and that the need exceeds the availability of services.

At the Poverello, 66% of its visitors had a home in Montana before becoming homeless, and 51% of these were in Missoula County. At Family Promise, 83% of homeless families lived in Missoula County.

People turn to homeless shelters for different reasons, and different nonprofits aim to address different reasons. Some, like the YWCA, focus on helping women and families escaping domestic violence. Others help those struggling with addiction, mental illness or unexpected crisis.

It may surprise some Missoulians to learn that many homeless people have jobs or collect disability benefits or Social Security. In fact, the Poverello reports that 40% of its clients have an income. Missoula's high housing costs make housing security a challenge for those making minimum wage or supporting a family on one or two part-time jobs.

It's true that Missoula does draw people in need of health care, job assistance, veterans' services and other supports from nearby communities that don't have them. That is a credit to Missoula, and an aspect of our shared values as a community we should all be proud to reinforce.

But we can all agree that a shelter is only one step up from a cold car or a frigid sidewalk. It's far better to help the homeless before they find themselves with no place else to go. Again, to its credit, Missoula has several major projects in the works to provide housing for homeless families and affordable housing for at-risk households.

Even though Missoula has a lofty goal of ending homelessness, it is likely that there will always be homeless people in need of emergency shelter on the coldest winter nights. Missoula should do all it can to make this number as low as possible. But it should also do all it can to make sure that those in urgent need of a temporary place to warm up have a safe place to go.

The city once had a drop-in center that offered a warm shelter from the cold, as well as referrals for medical help and other services. It originated in 2008 the basement of the First Baptist Church, but its use dropped off sharply after it was moved into the former Poverello building.

When the new Poverello Center opened, it did not include a drop-in shelter. Instead, the Poverello directors emphasized its Homeless Outreach Teams as a more effective way of reaching homeless on the streets.

Clearly, there is still a need for a seasonal, temporary, emergency shelter for those with no other housing options.

As a concerned and caring community, Missoulians should be pressing city leaders for a plan to shelter our most vulnerable homeless neighbors. And we shouldn't wait until the dead of winter to realize there's no place for them to go.

Editorial: https://bit.ly/2Pdctli

___

The Daily Inter Lake, Oct. 20, on accessible veteran care:

Rural Montana veterans often get the short end of the stick when it comes to reliable, timely access to health care.

Just getting to the VA Medical Center at Fort Harrison, outside Helena, can present a major challenge for patients living in the isolated corners of Montana. From Lincoln County, for example, the drive to Fort Harrison is at least four hours one way — requiring patients to plan for and expense an overnight stay.

Accessing care virtually can also be problematic for rural patients with inadequate internet connectivity at home.

It's a headache that often keeps veterans from seeking the heath care they need.

But that's about to change for veterans living in far Northwest Montana.

On Wednesday, the VFW Post 6786 in downtown Eureka held a grand opening for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' first remote teletech exam room, dubbed the VA Atlas (Accessing Telehealth through Local Area Stations).

The exam room inside the Eureka VFW offers a small, private space for virtual appointments with physicians within the VA health network. Inside the "pod," a patient sits across from a large screen where they can interact with a doctor who is equipped with a remote-controlled camera.

Technology allows the physician to zoom in on the patient, check blood-pressure or glucose, and assess other vitals — just as if they were in the room with the patient.

One VA representative at the Eureka event described the pod as something out of the future.

And he's not wrong. Many experts believe that health care delivered through virtual "telehealth" methods is the next big thing.

In fact, the Office for the Advancement of Telehealth notes that virtual health care will be especially critical in remote areas that lack sufficient services, including specialty care — a description that covers much of Montana.

With the mission of bringing "VA care closer to home," Atlas is certainly a worthwhile project. We suspect the Eureka location will mark the first of many to come across the nation if the care delivered meets expectations.

To learn more visit online at https://connectedcare.va.gov/partners/atlas.

Editorial: https://bit.ly/2MJQb9b