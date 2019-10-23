Vaping group challenges state’s flavored vape products ban

A vaping industry association is challenging Rhode Island's ban on the sale of flavored vaping products.

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo signed an executive order banning the sale of flavored vaping products in September. The Democrat said the ban was motivated by a desire to protect children.

The Vapor Technology Association and the owner of RI e-Cig and Vapes sued Raimondo and the state's health director Wednesday in Superior Court.

The lawsuit states that the ban on flavored vaping products will destroy the vaping products industry in the state and ruin the livelihoods of hundreds of small business owners. It argues the emergency regulations implementing the ban are invalid. It asks for the ban to be declared unlawful.

Raimondo's spokesman couldn't immediately be reached for comment.