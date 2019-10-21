NY law could prevent costly surprise ER bills

Insurance companies must ensure that patients don't face higher out-of-pocket costs when receiving emergency care under a new state law.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently signed the legislation. He said it's ridiculous to expect someone facing a life or death situation to check if a hospital is part of their hospital insurance network.

The law also says hospital charges for emergency services are subject to an independent dispute resolution process.

Cuomo in his Oct. 17 announcement said the bill went into effect immediately.