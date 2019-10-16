Sutter Health, California settle massive antitrust case

One of California's largest hospital systems has reached an agreement to settle a massive class-action lawsuit over allegations that it abused its market power to snuff out competition and overcharge patients for medical bills.

A spokeswoman for California Attorney General Xavier Beccera said Wednesday that both sides reached a settlement agreement ahead of opening remarks expected to begin later this week.

The antitrust case against Sutter Health was brought by 1,500 employers and later joined by Beccera.

Jennifer Molina, a spokeswoman for Becerra, said she could not comment further until the final agreement is approved by the court sometime in the future.

A spokeswoman for Sutter Health did not immediately return a call seeking comment.