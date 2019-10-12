Tucson seniors travel the world through virtual reality

This photo taken Oct. 1, 2019, shows Joy Kay, resident at The Fountains at La Cholla, using a virtual reality device to ride a roller coster similar to the one she grew up with during a virtual reality program, "EngageVR", at The Fountains at La Cholla 2001 W. Rudasill Rd., Tucson, Ariz. on October 1st, 2019. Through "EngageVR", seniors are immersed in subjects such as art, science, travel, museums and national parks. "EngageVR" is a virtual reality program used for entertainment as well as engagement. Rebecca Sasnett

Two Tucson retirement communities are the launching pad for a program to see how virtual reality technology helps senior citizens with cognition, dementia, loneliness and other issues.

The Arizona Daily Star reports Watermark Retirement Communities wants to eventually make the technology available at dozens of facilities nationwide.

With a cordless headset system called Oculus Quest, elderly residents have been able to ride a roller coaster, visit the Egyptian pyramids and visit places they used to live.

Watermark also wants to allow residents across its communities to be able to meet up virtually.

Grayson Barnes, a 20-year-old Rochester Institute of Technology student, spent two years developing the Engage VR program for Watermark.

He says most research suggests dementia patients are more like themselves after experiencing virtual reality.