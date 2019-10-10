Gov. Polis announces substantial drops in insurance rates

Gov. Jared Polis says health insurance premiums are dropping substantially for Coloradans buying individual insurance plans on the state exchange next year.

Polis told a news conference Thursday that the average 2020 price drop will be more than 20% from current rates.

It's the first drop of any kind since enrollments on the exchange began in 2013.

That's largely because of a new state-run reinsurance program that covers the highest-cost cases, allowing insurers to drop their rates.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The new rates for individuals go into effect once the buying period for 2021 commences on the state exchange on Nov. 1.