South Georgia hospital opens new $40M home

A hospital and nursing home in south Georgia has moved into a new $40 million facility.

The Adel hospital began operating from its new home Tuesday.

What had previously been Cook Medical Center is now called Southwell Medical. The 20-bed hospital, 95-bed nursing home and physicians’ offices are operated by Tift Regional Health System.

Tift Regional Health System President Christopher Dorman tells WALB-TV that the new complex just off Interstate 75 was renamed to help attract patients from beyond Cook County.

The new hospital doesn’t have an emergency room, but does have a walk-in clinic.

The health system borrowed about 70% of construction costs through a U.S. Department of Agriculture rural development loan. Cook County and Adel government agencies provided the remainder.

The old hospital’s new use remains undetermined.