Michigan will spray in fight against deadly mosquito virus

Michigan and local health departments will conduct aerial spraying for the first time since 1980 to combat a rare mosquito-borne virus that has killed three people and been recorded across the southern half of the state.

The aerial spraying is set to begin Sunday and will include 14 counties where eastern equine encephalitis has been confirmed in humans or animals. Weather may determine the actual spraying schedule.

Other states, including Massachusetts and Rhode Island, have recently done aerial sprays.

Michigan is encouraging officials in affected counties to consider postponing or rescheduling evening outdoor events until there is a hard frost.

The number of U.S. deaths and illnesses from the virus are higher than usual this year.