Report: New Mexico needs to boost mental health services

The need for mental health services in New Mexico is significant given its high rates of suicides and overdose deaths, but many counties in the sparsely populated state lack licensed providers that serve patients who rely on government assistance, independent U.S. investigators say.

A report released Monday by the U.S. Health and Human Services Department's inspector general details challenges for Medicaid patients when it comes to accessing behavioral health care.

The investigators, in response to a congressional request, found less than one-third of licensed providers are located in rural areas. even though nearly half of Medicaid enrollees in New Mexico live outside its population centers.

As part of the review, the investigators looked at the number of providers in the state, the extent to which they have waiting lists or have difficulty making referrals, and the challenges with continuity of care.

Most of the behavioral health organizations reviewed were unable to provide urgent appointments within 24 hours or routine appointments within 14 days as established by New Mexico's standards.

Wait times for routine appointments ranged from nearly three weeks to three months, according to the report.

"The need for behavioral health services is particularly pronounced in New Mexico, a state that has among the highest rates for suicide and deaths from overdose in the nation," the report states.

Investigators say more than half of adults with mental illness in New Mexico do not receive treatment, leading to worsening health and increased medical costs.

The inspector general recommended that the New Mexico Human Services Department expand the state's behavioral health workforce that serves Medicaid-managed care enrollees.

Increasing options for transportation, improving access to broadband and the use of telehealth services also were among the recommendations.

To improve the effectiveness of services, the inspector general also said the state should identify and share information about strategies to better coordinate care and expand initiatives to integrate behavioral and primary health care.

New Mexico announced earlier this month that it was seeking to bolster access to mental health and other health care services in rural areas with a $78.5 million proposed increase in annual Medicaid spending that would rely heavily on federal matching funds.

The state has been working to rebuild its networks for treating mental ailments and addiction.

In 2013, then-Gov. Susana Martinez's administration froze payments to 15 nonprofits that provided mental health services after an audit identified $36 million in Medicaid overpayments, spurring concerns about fraud. An investigation found no patterns of fraud, only regulatory violations, but many providers were driven out of business.

The inspector general's report suggested that the challenges now faced by New Mexico — including provider shortages — are likely shared by other states and will require state and national attention.

More than 800,000 residents are enrolled in the state's federally subsidized Medicaid program, which was expanded substantially in 2014 to include more individuals living just above the federal definition of poverty.