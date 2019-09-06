Oregon under pressure to provide services for at-needs kids

Children with intellectual and developmental disabilities being attacked and locked up in isolation. This is what some kids from Oregon were subjected to after being sent to out-of-state facilities because of a lack of services in their home state.

After investigations revealed deplorable conditions, Oregon is now bringing them back.

A state senator at the forefront in the effort says it is critically important for Oregon to provide mental health services.

Sen. Sara Gelser, a Democrat from Corvallis, says the Oregon Department of Human Services planned to have 120 children in out of state placements by the end of June.

Instead, 37 children are in out-of-state facilities, down from as many as 88. Gelser said she wants the number at zero and for strong programs to be built in Oregon.