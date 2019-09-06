Lee’s health care task force prepares to meet, draft policy

Gov. Bill Lee's health care task force is hoping to introduce legislation designed to improve telemedicine throughout Tennessee by the 2020 legislative session.

Fiance and Administration Commissioner Stuart McWhorter, chairman of the governor's panel, told The Associated Press in a recent interview that he hopes to have several ideas ready to pitch to the GOP-controlled Legislature, but first the panel must formally meet.

Lee announced during his annual State of the State address to lawmakers that he would create a task force designed to improve health care access and costs. The panel has not yet officially been organized.

However, McWhorter and nine other members of Lee's cabinet met privately with health care groups during the summer, which involved nearly 100 meetings over two months.