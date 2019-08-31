Oklahoma launches inmate opioid relapse prevention program

Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado announces the launch of a pilot program aimed at helping opioid-addicted inmates stay opioid-free in the time between their release and entry into support programs Tuesday, August 27, 2019. The program began Monday. Joining him are Tulsa County Jail Administrator David Parker, left, Tulsa County Undersheriff George Brown and Turnkey Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. William Cooper. Kelsy Schlotthauer

An Oklahoma county has launched the state's first opioid relapse prevention program that would allow released inmates who are addicts to receive a drug that inhibits the effects of opioids and curbs the urge to use.

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office launched the pilot program on Aug. 26. The Tulsa World reports that injections of the drug, Vivitrol, cost about $1,000 each.

Dr. William Cooper is the CEO of the county jail's medical partner, Turnkey Health. Cooper estimates 10 to 15 inmates could be approved for the program each month.

Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado says the program is funded by Vivitrol's makers, Turnkey Health, the state Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse, and others. Regalado says Oklahoma's $270 million settlement with Purdue Pharma could also support the program.