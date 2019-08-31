Arizona panel reviewing system to protect vulnerable adults

Arizona's patchwork system for preventing and investigating abuse of vulnerable adults is being scrutinized following the discovery that an incapacitated patient at a health care facility gave birth last December after being raped.

The Arizona Capitol Times reports that a legislative advisory group that includes representatives of agencies and advocacy groups recently has started a review.

The House Ad Hoc Committee on Abuse and Neglect of Vulnerable Adults headed by Democratic Rep. Jen Longdon of Phoenix is supposed to present a report by Dec. 31.

Longdon says committee members should consider what agencies and groups have changed since the abuse at the Hacienda Healthcare facility in Phoenix was discovered, what still needs to be changed and what the Legislature needs to do to help.