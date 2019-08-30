‘Heart Attack’ is enjoying his retirement

In this Aug. 23, 2019 photo, Buford Bernard Jones, holds a framed picture of politicians he's assisted with campaigns inside the Greenwood field office for U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson in Greenwood, Miss. In the top picture, from left, are the late Leflore County District 2 Supervisor Robert Moore and U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson. The bottom picture includes, from left, Thompson and state Sen. David Jordan to the right. Jones, better known by his nickname, "Heart Attack," has worked as a firefighter and animal control deputy before retiring. Gerard Edic

Buford Bernard Jones recalled getting "whoopings" from his mother when he was a boy.

"When I messed up, you had to pay up. Paying up was getting a whooping," Jones recalled.

He also suffered from a heart complication as the result of rheumatic fever, which damaged the valves of his heart. Because of this health condition, Jones said his heart was "hurting" during his mother's whoopings.

Word spread about his heart condition, and soon enough the neighborhood kids nicknamed Jones "Heart Attack." Eventually, his mother "found out better" than to whoop him, Jones said.

He later grew out of his heart condition — but the nickname stuck.

Now 69 and retired, Jones, a Greenwood native, is enjoying the easy life.

"I'm just taking it one day at a time, enjoying my retirement," he said.

He'll usually wake up in the afternoon and spend the rest of his day watching TV or assisting friends with favors. It's an easy life after years of hard work.

Jones attended Threadgill High School and received a GED from Mississippi Valley State University in 1971.

He had several jobs before joining the Greenwood Fire Department. He kept that job for 20 years and retired as a captain.

At that same time, Jones also worked at Walmart as a maintenance man, a position he kept about 14 years before retiring in 1995.

"After I retired, I went to work for the Sheriff's Department as an animal control deputy," Jones said.

Roaming around the county, Jones made sure that people's animals did not pose a threat to other residents. He retired from the Sheriff's Department about six years ago.

Jones also cooked and assisted with political campaigns, two activities he continues to this day.

For 30 years, he ran a food catering service called Tack Barbecue, a riff off his nickname.

Jones' political engagement started in the 1960s when as a teen he became involved in the civil rights movement in Greenwood. He recalled marching with famous figures who came to town, such as Martin Luther King Jr., Julian Bond and Sidney Poitier, among others.

"It was kind of rough back in the day" to participate in the civil rights movement, Jones said. There was a risk that participants could get "blacklisted" by businesses — such as banks refusing to give credit, Jones said.

Has Greenwood changed?

"It's a hell of a lot better now," Jones said. He still said there's room for improvement, however, given that "kids killing kids" is now a problem.

Over the years Jones has worked on several political campaigns.

He's helped with the campaigns of U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, state Sen. David Jordan and now-deceased Leflore County supervisors Alix Sanders and Robert Moore, among others.

"I knock on doors, have cookouts for them, put out signs. I put up campaign information," Jones said.

Jones has been married to his wife, Lorene, for 47 years. They have two daughters, Dr. Yolanda Jones and Shaquette Jones.